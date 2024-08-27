Nate Yarnell and Eli Holstein set to split quarterback duties for Pitt's opener against Kent State

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When the Pitt Panthers kick off their season this weekend against Kent State, Nate Yarnell and Eli Holstein are expected to share snaps at the quarterback position.

The Panthers are coming off of a 3-9 season last year and head into their 2024 campaign with an uncertainty at starting quarterback.

For the moment, head coach Pat Narduzzi says that Yarnell and Holstein, who left Alabama to come to Pitt, will share the duties for Saturday's game against Kent State.

A decision on who starts beyond that could be made after Saturday's game.

"I think the starter will be determined how we practice this week," Narduzzi said on Monday. "We got practice in yesterday, so we'll see how they practice, how they pick up the game plan, but the plan right now is to play both those guys on Saturday and let the competition begin on the field."

Kickoff at Acrisure Stadium for Pitt's opener against Kent State is set for 12 p.m. on Saturday.