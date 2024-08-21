Naked stranger tries to sexually assault Carnegie Mellon University student in off-campus house, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Carnegie Mellon University student was attacked by a naked stranger in their off-campus house on Tuesday night, police said.

The student called police around 10 p.m. Tuesday to report a burglary and attempted sexual assault at an off-campus residence on Fifth Avenue near South Aiken and Bellefont Streets.

According to a safety alert from CMU police, the student was lying in bed when they saw a naked person they didn't know standing in their room. Police said the attacker, wielding a pocket knife, tried to sexually assault the student.

The victim was able to fight off the attacker and run into the bathroom, where they locked the door and called police while the suspect ran away.

Since the attack happened off campus, Pittsburgh police are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 412-422-6520.

College students have started to return to the city, with Carnegie Mellon students starting classes on Aug. 26