Najee Harris says he'll play Sunday; T.J. Watt listed as questionable

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - Steelers running back Najee Harris said he'll play on Sunday against the Falcons, but star defenseman T.J. Watt was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Harris said he felt good at practice after he left Monday's game against the Colts with an abdominal injury.

Watt (ribs) was listed as questionable along with Jaylen Warren (hamstring) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring).

The Steelers are attempting to win consecutive games for the first time this season. At 4-7, Pittsburgh is off to its worst start under head coach Mike Tomlin. They need to win five of their last six for Tomlin to avoid the first losing season of his 16-year career.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Atlanta on Sunday.