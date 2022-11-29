Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris out rest of game against Indianapolis Colts with injury
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers running back Najee Harris will not return to Monday Night Football.
The team announced that Harris has been ruled out against the Indianapolis Colts due to an abdominal injury. Harris was injured late in the second quarter and went to the locker room just before halftime at Lucas Oil Stadium.
He had 10 carries for 35 yards and one score in the first half. He also caught one pass for 4 yards.
Expect Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. to see increased roles over the final 30 minutes.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.