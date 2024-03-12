NAACP calls on Department of Justice to investigate Jim Rogers' death in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has requested the United States Department of Justice to investigate the death of Jim Rogers in Pittsburgh.

In a news release on Tuesday, the NAACP Pittsburgh branch said it requested the NAACP office to seek a DOJ investigation into the case. Now, the NAACP has sent a letter to Justice Department Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke urging an investigation into the Pittsburgh-based case. The letter was signed by NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson.

Rogers died in October 2021 after he was tased by Pittsburgh police officers. Police tased him after he was accused of stealing a bike.

Rogers told officers that he couldn't breathe and needed to go to a hospital, but police officers delayed leaving until EMS arrived to treat some of their injuries. Police officers took Rogers to UPMC Mercy Hospital, where he arrived unconscious and was later pronounced dead, even though West Penn Hospital was two blocks away from the scene in Bloomfield.

The city settled with Rogers' family for $8 million. Five officers were fired after Rogers' death. Three have since returned to the force. One other faces arbitration and the fifth officer retired.

"This incident is deeply troubling," the NAACP's letter to Clarke said on Tuesday.

"Without federal intervention, the police officers will not be held accountable for their actions," the letter went on to say. "The NAACP hopes and trusts that the Department of Justice will conduct a thorough investigation immediately. We seek justice and accountability."