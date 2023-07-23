Musical instrument collection drive held in East Liberty

EAST LIBERTY, Pa. (KDKA) - People got a chance on Saturday to share the gift of music by donating their no-longer-used instruments.

The first collection drive was held at the Calvary Church in East Liberty.

The collection included string and brass instruments, which will be restored and presented to youth musicians at a fall concert in honor of World Kindness Day on Nov. 19, 2023.

The next collection drive will be next Sunday, July 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.