Pittsburgh-area man with 3 previous DUI arrests charged with driving drunk and killing another man

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Murrysville man with three previous DUI arrests is charged with driving drunk and killing another man last October, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday.

Police said surveillance video showed 60-year-old Darren Hamm of Murrysville downing six draft beers and nine shots in less than 7 hours at the Fort Allen Social Club before he got behind the wheel of his pickup truck and blew the red light at the intersection of Route 22 and School Road on Oct. 7 of 2023, killing Michael Poholsky.

Witnesses who had been following Hamm for miles said he had been driving erratically and didn't stop for previous red lights. Video from along Route 22 showed the traffic signal was a steady red for 22 seconds before Hamm allegedly caused the crash, and police said he never attempted to stop.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found four vehicles involved in the accident, with one of the drivers unresponsive. Police said Poholsky was pronounced dead at the scene while his passenger was taken to the hospital, police said.

Hamm had a blood alcohol content of .183, well over twice Pennsylvania's legal limit, the district attorney's office said. After the crash, Murrysville police said he smelled strongly of alcohol.

Hamm has three previous DUI arrests, the DA's office said. He's in the Westmoreland County Prison without bail, facing charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, DUI and other traffic offenses.