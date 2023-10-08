Watch CBS News
1 man dead after multi-vehicle crash in Murrysville

By Garrett Behanna

CBS Pittsburgh

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - One person has died after a five-vehicle accident in Murrysville Saturday evening.

Michael David Poholsky was traveling south on School Road when he was struck by another vehicle while crossing William Penn Highway, according to Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A seatbelt was not used, and speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The road had been shut down while crews continued cleanup.

