Multiple people injured in vehicle crash in Sewickley Township

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Multiple people were taken to area hospitals Sunday evening following a crash in Sewickley Township.

The crash happened on Route 65 near Broadway Street just before 8 p.m. The highway is shut down for recovery efforts.

There is no word on the conditions of those transported.