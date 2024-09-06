Multiple children injured after Washington County fair ride malfunctions

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A ride at a fair in Washington County has parents on edge. Emergency officials confirmed a problem caused injuries to multiple children.

According to a mother at the fair, her three children were on the roller coaster when it allegedly came off the cinder block supports. The impact allegedly hurt them, along with other children at the West Alexander Fair.

Washington County dispatch said this happened just before 7:40 Thursday evening. An ambulance was sent to the scene, but no one was taken to the hospital by emergency personnel.

For parents, this was extremely concerning.

On Facebook, the same mother said one of her children was so scared they didn't want to go to school on Friday following the incident.

The state Department of Agriculture is now investigating. They keep the records for rides. According to the Department of Agriculture's press secretary, they are authorized to close the ride until their investigation is complete and the ride is deemed safe.

Each ride operator submits an affidavit that the rides are inspected and meet the required standards. This particular operator, Shaw and Sons, sent theirs by mail, which is allowed. The ride operator is required to notify the department if there are any injuries on a ride within 24 hours of an incident.

The state said they had not been notified by the ride operators as of Friday afternoon.

KDKA-TV made multiple attempts to reach Shaw and Sons but received no reply. Crews were working on the ride throughout the day.