Suspicious death of 86-year-old Mt. Lebanon man ruled homicide

MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) -- The medical examiner ruled the suspicious death of an 86-year-old man found in his Mt. Lebanon home a homicide.

Police said a family member found Regis Bonner's body at his home on Academy Avenue last month. Because of trauma to his body and the circumstances, Allegheny County police said Mt. Lebanon police called in the homicide unit for help.

Police said detectives found that one of the doors to the home was unlocked.

On Thursday, the medical examiner said Bonner died by homicide and the cause of his death was blunt force trauma to the head.

There's been no word on any potential suspects.