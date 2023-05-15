Police: 86-year-old man's death in Mt. Lebanon investigated as suspicious

MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) -- An 86-year-old man's death in Mt. Lebanon is being investigated as suspicious, police said.

Police were called to Academy Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday after a family member found a body.

Because of trauma to the victim's body and the circumstances, Allegheny County police said Mt. Lebanon police called in the homicide unit for help.

Detectives found that one of the doors to the home was unlocked, police said.

The man was identified as Regis Bonner. Police said the medical examiner will determine his cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-255-8477.