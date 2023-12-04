Local hardware store ready for winter, whenever it comes

MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Forecasts are showing our region could see a wintry mix Tuesday, but so far temperatures have been unseasonal for this time of the year. For hardware shops, that doesn't matter. They're bracing for winter weather whenever that time comes.

When will winter arrive? It will officially get here on Dec. 21, but we usually see some white stuff falling from the sky by now.

Doug Satterfield is the manager at Rollier's Hardware shop in Mt. Lebanon.

"Every week it gets a little bit colder, and then it gets a little warm, then it gets a little bit colder, and then a little warm, and then a little bit colder, and finally we're into winter," Satterfield said.

These days it's hard to predict the weather, especially when it comes to snow. Either way, Satterfield said they're prepared for roads to freeze and snow to stick.

"We're ready for winter's worst," Satterfield said. "We always have plenty of salt and chemicals for deicing and lots of snow shovels and some snow blowers."

So far, none of that has happened, just some flurries here and there. Tuesday, there's a chance for a wintry mix. Satterfield said since they put up their seasonal display a month ago, folks have been gearing up and buying salt.

"They noticed it. It's right here as you walk in the door. People think, 'Oh, I better get a bag. Oh, I need a new snow shovel,'" Satterfield said.

However, he also said people aren't that worried this year.

"We had a mild winter last year, so a lot of people may not be ready for a bad winter," Satterfield said.

However, that mild winter last year could be a sign of what's to come.

"I think we're in for a little stronger winter weather this year," Satterfield said.

Though, in the end, it's up to Mother Nature.