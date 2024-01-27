Motorcyclist, passenger injured after crash in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - Allegheny County police responded to a request for assistance in North Versailles on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., county 911 was alerted to a collision involving a car and motorcycle in the 300 block of Lincoln Highway.

First responders found two adult male victims at the scene.

"The operator and passenger of the motorcycle were traveling east on Lincoln Highway when they collided with a sedan turning left onto Lincoln Highway from Highwood Street," according to a report from the Allegheny County Police Department. The motorcycle victims were taken to area hospitals.

The motorcycle's operator was last listed in critical condition, and the passenger was listed in stable condition. The driver and passengers of the sedan were not injured, officials added.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.