Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer on Pittsburgh-area interstate

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A motorcyclist is dead after he hit a deer on I-79 in Butler County on Friday morning, according to officials.

Pennsylvania State Police said 52-year-old Michael Webb of Harmony was driving on I-79 Southbound near the Route 228 overpass in Cranberry Township when a deer entered the road shortly before 6 a.m.

According to the police report, Webb hit the deer and was ejected from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was wearing a helmet, police said.

Game officials warn about deer on the move

Last week, two people were killed in Fayette County after the motorcycle they were on hit a deer. The deer jumped out in front of the motorcycle between Uniontown and Brownsville on Route 43.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission warned drivers last Tuesday that deer are becoming increasingly more active and daylight saving time will put more vehicles on the road during the time when the animals move the most.

The Game Commission says deer become active in autumn with the lead-up to their fall breeding season. Many yearling bucks disperse from where they were born and travel, sometimes several dozens of miles, to find new ranges. Meanwhile, adult bucks are looking for does, which they'll sometimes chase.

The Game Commission cited a recent report that said Pennsylvania led the country in animal collision insurance claims in the 2022-23 fiscal year. The report said Pennsylvania drivers have a 1-in-59 chance of hitting a big game animal.

Drivers can reduce their chances of hitting a deer by understanding deer behavior, with the Game Commission telling drivers to stay alert, watch out for "deer crossing" signs and realize that deer often travel in groups, so if one crosses the road, there could be more.