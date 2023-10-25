2 killed in Fayette County after motorcycle hits deer

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- State police say two people were killed in Fayette County after the motorcycle they were on hit a deer.

The accident comes as PennDOT is warning drivers to especially be on the lookout for deer this time of year.

The accident happened at a time of the year when officials say the chance of a motor vehicle and deer collisions are at their greatest.

"We do know that a deer was involved with the collision, it was a motorcycle vs. deer and that two are deceased," said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Kalee Barnhart.

The deer jumped out in front of the motorcycle between Uniontown and Brownsville on state Route 43 around 9:45 Wednesday morning. Officials said both victims were in their 30s.

"Unfortunately deer are wildlife so they're extremely unpredictable and when deer enter the roadway we don't know which way they're going to go," Barnhart said.

The two fatalities are just some of the many deer-related accidents on Pennsylvania roadways every year. In fact, according to PennDOT, Pennsylvania drivers have a one in 59 chance of getting into an accident with some kind of wildlife, with deer being the most responsible.

Game officials say the late summer and into fall is deer mating season. White-tailed deer are moving around a lot more, meaning drivers need to be more aware.

"If you do see a deer, don't think it's going to go back into the woods," Barnhart said.