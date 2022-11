Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash In East Huntingdon

A man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County.

The crash happened Saturday night in East Huntingdon Township. The county coroner said Timothy Glover lost control after failing to turn along State Route 31.

We're told he was not wearing a helmet at the time.