Motorcycle driver gravely injured in late-night crash near UPMC Mercy Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A motorcycle driver was gravely injured in a late-night crash near UPMC Mercy Hospital last night along the Boulevard of the Allies.

Pittsburgh Police say that the crash involved the motorcycle and another vehicle.

Medics at the scene performed CPR on the motorcycle before he was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle refused medical attention.

A second vehicle was also hit during the crash but no one was hurt.

The Collision Investigation Unit is handling the investigation into the crash.