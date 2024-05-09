Watch CBS News
Motorcycle driver gravely injured in late-night crash near UPMC Mercy Hospital

By Mike Darnay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A motorcycle driver was gravely injured in a late-night crash near UPMC Mercy Hospital last night along the Boulevard of the Allies. 

Pittsburgh Police say that the crash involved the motorcycle and another vehicle.

kdka-boulevard-of-the-allies-motorcycle-crash.png
A motorcycle driver was gravely injured in a crash that happened along the Boulevard of the Allies near UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh. KDKA

Medics at the scene performed CPR on the motorcycle before he was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle refused medical attention.

A second vehicle was also hit during the crash but no one was hurt.

The Collision Investigation Unit is handling the investigation into the crash. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on May 9, 2024 / 1:15 AM EDT

