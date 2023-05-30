2 killed in Mercer County motorcycle crash

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man and woman were killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Mercer County, state police said.

Dennis Kennedy, 71, and Elissa Kennedy, 69, both from New Castle, died after the crash on New Castle Mercer Road in Wilmington Township around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said Dennis Kennedy was driving the motorcycle when he lost control and crashed. He was flown to the hospital but died from his injuries on Sunday.

Elissa Kennedy, the passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.