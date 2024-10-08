What is the most popular Halloween candy in Pennsylvania?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new report found the most popular Halloween candy in each state for 2024.

With Halloween quickly approaching, it's time to start thinking about what candies to buy for the trick-or-treaters. But a recent ranking has the answers for Pennsylvanians.

Candystore.com, an online candy retailer, said the most popular Halloween candy in the Keystone State is M&M's, with 255,991 pounds of the chocolate treats sold in the state. Hershey's Mini Bars came in at No. 2 with 242,388 pounds of sales and Skittles came in at No. 3 with 210,114 pounds. Hershey's Mini Bars include Krackel, Mr. Goodbar and Hershey's Special Dark.

West Virginia's top choice is Butterfingers, while Ohio's top choice is Blow Pops. The most popular candy for 2024 in the United States is M&M's. Reese's Cups are the second-favorite candy, followed by Sour Patch Kids, Skittles and Starbursts to round out the Top 5.

To find each state's favorite candy, Candystore.com looked at historical sales data from the last 17 years of Halloween.

Halloween spending habits

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween spending this year is expected to reach $11.6 billion. About 172 million Americans will celebrate Halloween this year.

The federation's annual consumer survey also found that people are expected to spend $3.5 billion on candy in 2024. Per-person spending is also expected to reach $104, according to the survey.