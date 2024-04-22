Most of the Pittsburgh area under freeze warning to start the day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Most areas in western Pennsylvania are waking up with lows below freezing this morning.

After sunrise we warm up and the Freeze Warning expires at 9 a.m.

This afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine with highs back near normal in the low 60s.

Rain returns again Tuesday evening for areas north and continues overnight and into Wednesday which could then put us at the top of the list for the wettest April ever on record.

So far this month we have had 7.85" of rainfall which is about 5.5" above normal.

The unofficial record for the wettest month on record is 9.27" in 1852 (records didn't begin until 1870s). Right now, we are the 2nd wettest April on record with the official wettest April on record being 8.11" in 1901.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday we have another cold morning with lows near freezing which again could result in frost.

At the end of the week, we dry out with sunshine with highs near 60 Thursday and highs near 70 Friday with the chance for showers on Saturday and Sunday.

The end of the month into the first week of May is trending above normal for temperatures!

