Carrick restaurant hit with consumer alert for sewage backup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh restaurant was hit with a consumer alert because of a sewage backup.

The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert for Mo's on Nobles Lane in Carrick after an inspection on Friday.

According to the inspection report, there was evidence of a sewage backup in the basement. The employees had to step over it to get to the soda boxes, the inspector said.

Two dead mice were also found in the basement.

The inspection report said there was no sanitizer to sanitize food contact surfaces and there was no probe thermometer.

Whenever the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.