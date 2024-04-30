Morning and afternoon rain chances expected today in the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rain chances will be around this morning and this afternoon throughout the Pittsburgh area.

Yesterday I talked about how the timing of today's rain was going to be key as model data all of a sudden was pushing the timing of the rain back to the early afternoon. If we continued to see rain chances sliding into the later part of the day then we would potentially see a severe weather chance.

The good news is that we have seen model data do an about-face. The first rain of the day will be around maybe as early as 8 a.m. for places up along I-80 like Mercer and Lawrence County. Rain should have arrived in Pittsburgh by 10 a.m.

Rain will continue until around 4:00 this afternoon.

Just a heads up, while the Storm Prediction Center has not highlighted the area just yet I think places in Northeast Pennsylvania will see severe storms later today. Strong wind should be the biggest concern if heading to that area.

Due to rain, highs today will dip to the mid to low 70s. I have Pittsburgh seeing a high of 73°. Today's high should be reached around noon with temperatures slowly falling for the rest of the day. I have today's low (57°) being hit just before midnight.

Wednesday should see some morning fog around. Morning lows will dip down to around 51°. Wednesday highs will be near 80 degrees and may be the best-feeling day of the week. We should continue to see temperatures ticking up through Friday when we see our next good chance to see rain. I have Friday highs hitting the mid-80s.

It now looks like the best chance for weekend rain will occur late Friday into early Saturday morning. Great news for Marathon weekend.