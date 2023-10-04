Morgan State University investigates report of gunfire on or near school campus

Your Tuesday evening news update (10/3/2023) Your Tuesday evening news update (10/3/2023) 02:12

BALTIMORE -- Morgan State University is looking into a report that shots have been fired near or on campus, according to authorities.

The Baltimore Police Department announced on Tuesday evening that its officers are responding to a report of an active shooter in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive, which is near the university premises.

Everyone has been asked to shelter in place and avoid the area, police said in a social media post.

BPD is on scene of an active shooter situation in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive. We're asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area.

Baltimore Police have confirmed to CBS News that multiple people have been injured.

The local office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting the Baltimore Police Department at the scene of an active shooter situation in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive.

ATF Special Agents are responding to assist our @BaltimorePolice partners at the scene of an active shooter situation, 1700 block of Argonne Drive. Please avoid the area. Those nearby should shelter in place.



— ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) October 4, 2023

WJZ's Kelsey Kushner reports that police confirmed to her that the shooter was shooting out of a dorm window.

Police have confirmed to me that the shooter was shooting out of this dorm window @wjz

