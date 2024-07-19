More than just Picklesburgh - community, fireworks, and Yinzerpalooza | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Picklesburgh weekend and while that's the biggest "dill" in town, it's not all that's going on in our region.

We're going to let you know about what else Western Pennsylvania has to offer this weekend!

The Monster Bash in Cranberry

Horror fans, this one is for you!

The Monster Bash celebrates all things sci-fi and fantasy - and it's taking over the Marriot Pittsburgh North in Cranberry starting today and going through Sunday.

There will be hundreds of vendors, moving screenings, and of course, celebrity guests.

Check out the details on the Creepy Classics' website at this link.

CCBC Community Day

The Community College of Beaver County is hosting its community day on Saturday.

It takes place on the college's campus from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

There will be a festival of fun activities, tours of the campus, escape rooms, games, prizes, food, and a lot more.

They've got a full schedule of events on their website right here.

New Castle Fireworks Fest

Saturday is going to be a "blast" in New Castle.

The city is hosting its Fireworks Fest from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

It will have live music, food and drink, games, and you guessed it - a fireworks show.

Visit Lawrence County has all the details you need on their website.

Yinzerpalooza Weekend at PNC Park

The Pirates are hosting the cross-state rival, Philadelphia Phillies for a three-game series at PNC Park and they'll be celebrating all things Pittsburgh!

Tonight is Zambelli fireworks night, Saturday, the first 20,000 fans will get a Wiz Khalifa Bobblehead, then on Sunday, kids 14 and younger will get a pierogi plush!

Sunday will also have a family fun zone set up on Federal Street and kids will get to run the bases after the game.

Tickets can be purchased on the Pirates website as a reminder, PNC Park is a mobile baseball park now, and all tickets are digital.

Cranberry Kidapalooza

Happening today, Cranberry Township is hosting its annual Kidapalooza.

That's taking place at its farmers market on Rochester Road from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

You can check out kid-centered activities like face painting, glitter tattoos, balloon art, and treats such as popcorn, ice cream, and snow cones!

Get the details on Cranberry Township's website right here.

Waterfront Vibes Under the Bridge

On Saturday, The Waterfront is hosting Vibes Under the Bridge.

There you'll be able to enjoy live music, activities and games for the kids, and a beer garden for the adults.

It goes from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and organizers have said those in attendance are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Check out all the details on Facebook!