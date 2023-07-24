Florida man charged after drag racing event on Fort Pitt Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A second person is facing charges after drivers were drag racing on the Fort Pitt Bridge last week.

In a release on Monday, state police said 24-year-old Graham Liberal of Florida was charged with riot, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and pedestrians walking on a highway.

More than four dozen cars and possibly upward of 300 people took over the bridge around 3 a.m. on Friday morning. They blocked incoming traffic coming into the city through the Fort Pitt Tunnel.

On Saturday, police announced charges against Jason Stotlemyer. Officials say he was behind the wheel of a burgundy Jeep Grand Cherokee that took off from the scene when police arrived. State police say he hit a marked police cruiser and nearly ran over troopers. A warrant is out for his arrest.

State police say Liberal was visiting the area this weekend "planning these car meets for his social media content." He was arrested Monday at the airport.

Police said illegal drag racing is happening in cities across the country but has never taken over an entire bridge. They said their investigation is far from over.