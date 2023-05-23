Moon school board takes action after report from Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission on board member

MOON, Pa. (KDKA) — The Moon school board took action after the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found a Moon school board member and the Blackhawk school superintendent conspired to trade jobs for their children.

In a unanimous vote Monday, the school board censured member Mark Scappe, condemning his actions for violating state ethics. The board also approved the matter to law enforcement.

"This is pretty much a no-brainer," school board member James Bogatay. "He's got to go."

"What he did was very deliberate," he added. "What he did was very calculated. What he did was meant to benefit his family and no one else."

Last week, the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission released two reports regarding Scappe and Blackhawk Superintendent Robert Postupac. According to the report, they both admitted to trading jobs for their children. Postupac's daughter got a job as a full-time elementary teacher at Moon, and Scappe's son received a full-time job as a gym teacher at Blackhawk.

According to the report, Scappe's son didn't make it past the first round of interviews at Blackhawk. Postupac then intervened, making sure he got the job.

The report shows that Scappe instructed Moon Acting Superintendent Dr. Donna Milanovich to place Postupac's daughter on the school board agenda for approval for a full-time teaching job when none existed. She was hired as an elementary teacher.

Each one was found guilty of violating ethics laws and was ordered to pay a $750 fine.

Blackhawk hired special counsel to proceed with school code charges that could lead to the superintendent's firing and to refer the case to the U.S. Attorney, Office of the Attorney General and the Beaver County District Attorney's Office.

Scappe told the school board Monday that he did not fight the charges because he was facing large legal bills.

"I made the decision to end the matter in the interest of my family, the district and many people that would have been called to testify," he said.

Resident Byan Morrow said Scappe should resign.

"That is unacceptable behavior, and we cannot have that on this board," he said.

The solicitor hasn't decided which law enforcement agencies the case will be referred to. The Beaver County DA said he is reviewing the case against the Blackhawk superintendent.