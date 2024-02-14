Leaders authorize appraisal of Monroeville Convention Center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Monroeville's municipal manager said officials have authorized an appraisal of the convention center, which is scheduled to close in a few months.

KDKA-TV obtained a letter on Wednesday signed by Visit Monroeville's board chair and the mayor that highlights the economic impact of the Monroeville Convention Center closing to become a Hobby Lobby.

"The closure of the MCC would be a devastating blow to the tourism economy we have worked to develop for decades. The facility draws 400,000 people each year to local restaurants and businesses," the letter said.

It goes on to talk about pursuing legal options.

"We are strongly opposed to the closure of the MCC and are exploring all legal options to save it. We are engaging elected officials at all levels of government. We anticipate intense public protest of any effort to close the facility," the letter said.

The letter goes on to say leaders are willing to work with the company to find a different space it can use instead.

"We want to be clear and unambiguous: We would welcome a Hobby Lobby store in Monroeville. ... We ask for the opportunity to work with you to find a great location for Hobby Lobby while also preserving our convention center," the letter said.

Monroeville's municipal manager echoed what Mayor Nick Gresock said on Tuesday, saying officials are considering all options to save the convention center. KDKA-TV has learned leaders want to know how much the building is worth and are considering taking out bonds or getting an investment group together to try and buy it.

Oxford Development owns the building and has a lease with Hobby Lobby for half the space.

KDKA-TV reached out to Hobby Lobby and Oxford Development on Wednesday but did not hear back.