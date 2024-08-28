Monongalia County, West Virginia, schools closed Friday due to "anticipated traffic congestion"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Schools in Monongalia County, West Virginia, will be closed on Friday ahead of a busy weekend in the county.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Monongalia County Schools said schools will be closed "due to the anticipated traffic congestion and potential delays affecting our bus services." The Facebook post said the district talked with Monongalia County 911 officials and law enforcement before making the decision.

"Monongalia County Schools' top priority is ensuring student safety. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation with this change," the Facebook post said, adding that schools will be closed on Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.

The district did not say what events are expected to bring "traffic congestion," but Morgantown will be very busy on Friday and Saturday. Big events in Monongalia County include West Virginia hosting No. 8 Penn State on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. The game kicks off at noon and is sold out.

West Virginia alum Pat McAfee will also be in town on Friday. The Plum Borough native will host "The Pat McAfee Show" live from the Morgantown campus from noon to 3 p.m. The show will be held outside the Life Sciences Building.

Anyone who wants to attend McAfee's show can enter the green space outside the Life Sciences Building starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, though the school said overnight camping is not allowed.

"We are happy to have the opportunity for our students to join a proud University graduate as he shares his love for WVU on a national stage," Dean of Students Corey Farris said in a university-issued release on Monday. "Pat has always bled gold and blue, and that kind of loyal support for this University is rampant across Mountaineer Nation."