Monmouth poll says Oz-Fetterman debate had little impact on voters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new poll found that last week's debate between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman didn't really change anyone's minds.

"It wasn't the wholesale shift that all the pundits and social media commentators suggested it might be," said Monmouth University pollster Patrick Murray.

Only 3 percent said it would make them reconsider their support for Fetterman or Oz while 22 percent said they had concerns but would not change their vote and 46 percent said they had no serious concerns at all.

The Monmouth poll still shows a very close race with Fetterman's 4-point lead, 48 to 44, within the 4.5 point margin of error, meaning Oz could be ahead by 0.5 percent.

The poll did find that voters think Oz is more capable of serving a six-year senate term than Fetterman, but by 10 points they believe Fetterman when he says his stroke will not affect his ability to think or do his job.

The poll is just a snapshot in time. It's next Tuesday's poll that really counts.