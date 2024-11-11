World War II memorial tank in Monessen rededicated after restoration project

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Just before 11 a.m. on Veterans Day, dozens of local veterans and community members showed up at Monessen City Park to rededicate the M4 Sherman tank that has stood sentry on the park's hillside since 1959.

U.S. Marine Sergeant Angelo Loulis, now 97, who served in World War II, helped preside over Monday's ceremony and officially unveiled the new plaque for this memorial.

"It does my heart good to know that people still care," Loulis said. "You know, I remember when guys came back from Vietnam and they weren't treated right. Well, now it's coming back. They are starting to recognize it. Every place I go, if I am out to eat, people say, 'Thanks for your service.' I have never seen that before. So, the people are wising up."

A few months ago, this tank was battling the war of time and starting to show its age, with fading and peeling paint, and visible rust and wear.

Over $35,000 was raised in the community for this memorial restoration, and a dedicated team from Regal Industrial Corporation helped with the repairs over the summer.

This project would not have been possible without retired Air Force veteran and Monessen native, Ron Chromulak, who spearheaded this important restoration mission for his city.

"I'm thrilled," said Chromulak. "I'm absolutely thrilled that it is done. And I am thrilled that everybody turned out to see the rededication. It makes me feel like it was all worth it. It was all worth doing. It has been a long, hard road, but we got it done."

Chromulak also said they are still accepting donations to help maintain both the tank and all of Monessen's war memorials. Anyone wishing to contribute can make out a donation in the form of a check to American Legion Post 28 and mail it to this address:

American Legion Post 28

P.O. Box 145

Monessen, Pa. 15062