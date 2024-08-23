Monessen community steps up to help veterans restore tank memorial

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Before coming to Monessen, the city's M4 Sherman tank was likely traversing the battlefields of Europe and Asia, helping the U.S. fight in both World War II and the Korean War.

Since 1959 however, the tank's only mission has been to stand sentry in Monessen City Park and after more than 60 years of standing guard on the park's hillside, the tank was starting to show its age, with fading and peeling paint, along with visible rust and wear.

That's when retired Air Force veteran Ron Chromulak of Monessen jumped into action, emailing local companies and groups, asking them for money to restore the civic symbol. The response, he says, was incredible.

"Alumicore in Monessen, owned by Gabe and Gloria Hudock, ponied up $10,000," Chromulak said. "My graduating class, out of our class reunion fund ponied up $5,000."

It didn't stop there. The donations kept coming in and by July 30, they had reached their goal of $17,000.

(Photo: KDKA)

Chromulak then enlisted the help of Regal Industrial Corporation in Donora, whose crew took several days stripping the paint from the vehicle, then adding a primer, a topcoat and official U.S. Army stencils to make the Sherman tank look like it just rolled off the line at the Chrysler plant in Michigan where it was built.

"There haven't been many opportunities like this where we have been able to give back to the community," said Joshua Seelye, a field project manager for Regal Industrial Corp. "So, for us and even our employees, they took this a bit above and beyond even what our expectations were. It's really nice to see that and in the pride they took in doing this. They put a lot of effort into making this look as good as it does, and I think came out really good."

For now, Chromulak says most of the tank restoration is done, but he says they still want to do some work around the plaza, adding things like lighting and signage.

"I am kind of hoping that people will remember that this tank is here," said Chromulak. "They will remember the reason why it's here. They will come to see it. They will bring people to come and see it, particularly their children."

He also says that they are still accepting donations to help maintain both this and all of Monessen's war memorials. Anyone wishing to contribute can make out a donation in the form of a check to American Legion Post 28 with the word "TANK" in the memo line. You can then mail the check to American Legion, P.O. Box 145, Monessen, PA 15062.