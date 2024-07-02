Watch CBS News
Monessen teenager sentenced to prison following guilty plea in 2022 deadly shooting case

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A teenager from Monessen has been sentenced to prison time after pleading guilty to shooting and killing 16-year-old Amari Altomore nearly two years ago. 

17-year-old Terry Newton pleaded guilty earlier this year to the shooting and killing of 16-year-old Amari Altomore. 

Altomore was shot inside a bedroom at Newton's home along S. 14th Street in Monessen in November 2022. He died at the hospital. 


Amari Altomore died after being shot in the chest inside a home in Monessen. Submitted

Newton was sentenced Monday to 7 and 1/2 to 25 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and an additional six months for firearm possession charges.

After Altomore's death, the community poured out condolences for his family. They gathered to remember Amari as an outstanding football player who loved his mother.   

Mike Darnay

