Monaca launching truck-mounted spray operation to reduce West Nile Virus transmission

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) -- The threat of West Nile Virus is rising throughout the country, including in Pennsylvania. With concern about the virus spreading, new action is being taken in Beaver County.

Beaver County officials have confirmed the presence of West Nile Virus in the region, so they're going to be taking extra steps and spraying tomorrow night.

The borough says the County Conservation District's mosquito-borne disease control program will conduct a truck-mounted, ultra-low volume spray event tomorrow night between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The goal is to decrease mosquito populations and reduce the risk of West Nile transmission.

The pesticide applied is an AquaDuet, which is designed to provide quick and effective control of adult mosquito populations. It will be released at one ounce per acre.

The CDC says while there is no treatment for West Nile, rest, fluids, and pain medications may help alleviate symptoms. People at risk for severe illness include the elderly and people who are immunocompromised.

West Nile Virus infection causes no symptoms among most people, but others can develop fever, body aches, joint pains, and rash, according to the CDC.

"One in about 150 People who get infected get a more serious form that involves the central nervous system," said CBS News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook. "You can get inflammation of the brain and the membrane that lines the spinal cord and that is a much more serious situation there."

To protect yourself from West Nile, experts say to use repellent with DEET, wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants, go inside when bugs are most active, and drain any standing water.

Experts say if you prefer to stay inside when the spraying occurs, you can, but it's not necessary and that it poses a minimal risk to animals and the environment.