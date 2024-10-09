Mon Valley religious leaders speak out against hate in community

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) — Religious leaders in the Mon Valley came together to speak out against hate and threats that have appeared in their communities in recent weeks.

At Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Monessen on Wednesday, pastors and leaders in the Mon Valley stood together against hatred directed at immigrants in the area.

"We really support these immigrants," one person said.

They say the hate comes from everywhere, including their community, politicians and people online. Last week, a disturbing flyer posted to social media targeted immigrants in Charleroi.

"If you think it's OK to come to this valley and disrupt our peace and harmony that we have, you are highly mistaken," Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Pastor Karl Jackson said.

A pastor from Haiti who spoke over FaceTime pushed back against narratives local leaders have been hearing.

"One of the things he was saying ... is that the Haitian community are educated, the Haitian community are business people, the Haitian community have taken down the boarded up windows in the communities and has started to create businesses here," Jackson said.

An immigration lawyer who has spent the last five years in Charleroi also pushed back against the hate.

"I've encountered no criminals whatsoever," he said. "None of my clients eat cats or dogs."

Another pastor said the hate has scared some immigrants to the point they've gone into hiding.

"Let us not give into those that are trying to divide us," Christian Life Ministries Pastor Robert Holmes said. "Let us continue to stand for being united. Because as we stand together, we can beat back the hatred and replace it with love."