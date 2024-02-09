Mon Incline to undergo inspection following five weeks of repairs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Monongahela Incline could be open as soon as this weekend after being closed for the past five weeks.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit says the incline will be undergoing an inspection today from the state's Department of Labor & Industry today.

The incline was shut down on January 2 after an electrical and mechanical failure kept the cars from being able to stop.

PRT says if the inspection goes well, the incline could open by tomorrow.