Watch CBS News
Local News

Mon Incline to undergo inspection following five weeks of repairs

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Mon Incline to undergo inspection
Mon Incline to undergo inspection 00:12

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Monongahela Incline could be open as soon as this weekend after being closed for the past five weeks.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit says the incline will be undergoing an inspection today from the state's Department of Labor & Industry today. 

The incline was shut down on January 2 after an electrical and mechanical failure kept the cars from being able to stop. 

PRT says if the inspection goes well, the incline could open by tomorrow. 

Mike Darnay
238700695-10102115172000875-2846252720336865635-n.jpg

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 1:11 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.