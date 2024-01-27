Monongahela Incline expected to reopen within the next 2 weeks, pending successful inspection

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After being closed since January 2, we now know that the Monongahela Incline is expected to reopen within the next two weeks.

According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, the incline was closed on January 2 when a failure of the mechanical and electrical systems that slow the cars near the stations was failing.

Since then, work has been done to make repairs to those systems and that work is expected to wrap up by Monday and then testing will begin.

Once finished, adjustments will be made and the Pa. Dept. of Labor and Industry will conduct an inspection of the incline.

If that inspection is successful, the incline could be reopened by Friday, February 9.