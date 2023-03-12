Mon-Fayette Expressway set for next phase of construction

Mon-Fayette Expressway set for next phase of construction

Mon-Fayette Expressway set for next phase of construction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starting this week, the next phase of construction is set to begin on the Mon-Fayette Expressway.

In-Depth: Construction on next phase of Mon/Fayette Expressway set to begin next week in Jefferson Hills

Crews will begin clearing trees heading north from Route 51 to Coal Valley Road in Jefferson Hills.

This first three-mile section will take around three years to complete.