Watch CBS News
Local News

Mon-Fayette Expressway set for next phase of construction

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Mon-Fayette Expressway set for next phase of construction
Mon-Fayette Expressway set for next phase of construction 00:15

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starting this week, the next phase of construction is set to begin on the Mon-Fayette Expressway.

In-Depth: Construction on next phase of Mon/Fayette Expressway set to begin next week in Jefferson Hills

Crews will begin clearing trees heading north from Route 51 to Coal Valley Road in Jefferson Hills.

This first three-mile section will take around three years to complete.

First published on March 12, 2023 / 4:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.