Mon-Fayette Expressway set for next phase of construction
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starting this week, the next phase of construction is set to begin on the Mon-Fayette Expressway.
In-Depth: Construction on next phase of Mon/Fayette Expressway set to begin next week in Jefferson Hills
Crews will begin clearing trees heading north from Route 51 to Coal Valley Road in Jefferson Hills.
This first three-mile section will take around three years to complete.
