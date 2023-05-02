Ambridge mom tosses baby and toddler out window to escape house fire

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman in Ambridge tossed a baby and toddler out of a second-floor window to escape a house fire.

Shannee Stanley raced home after the fire broke out on Sunday. Her six family members were inside the home, including her 13-year-old daughter, Makayla, who was trapped in a third-floor bedroom. Her daughter broke a window to get onto the roof.

"My daughter was trapped on the third floor for a while," she said. "And she ended up breaking the window with her hands and sliding out the window."

Once on the roof, Ambridge Fire Lt. Brian Brown assisted her to safety.

"She wasn't saying anything," he said. "She was scared."

The teenager was rushed to the hospital with cuts and burns to her hands, arms, legs and feet.

Shannee Stanley's mother, Shelley, was trapped inside a second-floor bedroom with her 1- and 3-year-old foster kids. She threw them out the window, and two unknown Good Samaritans caught the children.

"(My mom) started screaming out the window, and she said two young boys came and she said if it wasn't for them she doesn't know what she would do," Shannee Stanley said.

She said her mom was taken to the hospital after breaking her back and wrist trying to climb down a ladder.

"She has a lot of burns, her hair was burned," Shannee Stanley said.

She said her father and her 9-year-old daughter, Miranda, escaped through the front door. The baby, toddler and 9-year-old are out of the hospital.

"Thank god all four kids are out alive," assistant fire chief Dave Garecki said.

Firefighters say the home has smoke damage. The family needs everything from clothing to shoes to toiletries.

"Thank you guys so much, I appreciate everyone," Shannee Stanley said. "Thank you so much because they work really hard."

There is no word on what caused the fire.