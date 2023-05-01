2 children, at least 2 adults hospitalized in Ambridge house fire

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) - Two children and three adults were hospitalized after a fire in Ambridge, Beaver County on Sunday. The fire was reported just after 8:30 p.m.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time, per KDKA's Lauren Linder.

The fire was under control as of 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

At least one cat died in the fire, while some other animals were saved. The Red Cross was called to assist with housing needs.

