2 children, at least 2 adults hospitalized in Ambridge house fire
AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) - Two children and three adults were hospitalized after a fire in Ambridge, Beaver County on Sunday. The fire was reported just after 8:30 p.m.
The condition of the victims is unknown at this time, per KDKA's Lauren Linder.
The fire was under control as of 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
At least one cat died in the fire, while some other animals were saved. The Red Cross was called to assist with housing needs.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
