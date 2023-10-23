Mom credits boyfriend, who died in New Kensington fire, and neighbor for saving 4-year-old

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A mom and her five kids are in mourning after her boyfriend of four years died in a fire in New Kensington Saturday afternoon.

Her boyfriend and a neighbor may have been the keys to saving a little boy trapped in the basement.

Nearly 24 hours later, as Angeline Swanger looked at her home on Kennedy Avenue, she couldn't help but notice the Halloween decorations her boyfriend put up for her kids.

"He did all of this for the kids. He did this to make them happy," Angeline said. "It's hard."

They're treasured memories she'll hold onto when she thinks about Scott Fularz.

"I can't believe he's gone," Angeline said.

Angeline said he died in a fire at their New Kensington house. Her four-year-old son, Felix, was there with him but made it out.

Debra Hines lives next door. She said her husband, Tim, saw smoke and flames coming from the back upstairs window. He called 911, ran over, and heard Felix banging on the back door.

"[Tim] heard [Felix] yelling for help," Hines said. "He pounded back on the door. He said, 'I hear you. Don't go anywhere. Stay right there. I'm getting help.'"

It wasn't long before police arrived and used their shoulders to get inside.

"They were able to get him out and hand him to my husband," Hines said.

Tim Hines (left) died after a house fire in New Kensington on Saturday. Submitted / KDKA-TV

Angeline said Felix had some small burns to his fingers, and he went to the hospital to get oxygen and an IV for about two hours.

"Knowing that he was so close, like he could have been gone in a minute," Angeline said.

Felix told her Fularz hit his head and told him to go downstairs. Angeline thinks her boyfriend did what he could to get her son to safety.

"Scott knew what he was doing because if [Felix] didn't go in that spot, they said he wouldn't have made it," Angeline said.

Angeline said for the four years they were together, their lives revolved around her five kids. He took them to the beach for the first time, and they went bowling on Wednesdays.

"He was amazing," Angeline said.

She's heartbroken but is staying strong for her children, putting one foot in front of the other.

"I have no idea like what I would have done if I would have lost both of them," Angeline said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

A cause remains under investigation.