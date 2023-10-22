1 dead, 4-year-old among those recovering after Pittsburgh-area house fire

1 dead, 4-year-old among those recovering after Pittsburgh-area house fire

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - One person has died and others, including a four-year-old, are recovering after they were rescued from a house fire in Westmoreland County Saturday morning.

Around 11:30 Saturday morning, New Kensington police and fire departments were dispatched to a house fire on Kennedy Avenue in Valley Heights.

A child was trapped inside the house. Firefighters searched the home and removed the four-year-old from the scene. The fire chief confirmed that the juvenile was okay.

There was another victim trapped on the first floor and was removed. That person was transported to Allegheny Valley Hospital.

Over 50 volunteer firefighters were on the scene, and the fire was under control within 15 minutes. There is considerable damage in the rear of the home.

The fire chief was thankful for the quick and effective response from his department.

"I can't say enough about how well these firefighters worked to try to do their search and rescue and to put the fire out," Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said.

Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson later confirmed one person had died after being rescued from the fire. That person's identity was unknown as of Saturday night.

KDKA-TV has learned that the Westmoreland County EMS is in contact with the Red Cross to help the family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.