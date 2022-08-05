People are used to speculating whether a baby looks like mom or dad. But when a mom in Northern Ireland posed the question on Twitter as to how her baby girl looks so much like Woody Harrelson, the internet went wild.

On August 3, Dani Grier Mulvenna tweeted a smiling photo of her infant daughter, Cora, side-by-side with a screengrab of Woody Harrelson laughing in the film "Zombieland." "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon," she wrote.

In just two days, that tweet received over 483,000 likes, 2,670 quote tweets and 26,6000 retweets. The responses were wide-ranging and many, hilarious. However, there was one reply in particular that stole the show: the one from Emmy Award-winning and three-time Oscar-nominated actor Woody Harrelson himself.

In fact, not only did Harrelson see the post and reply, he penned an "Ode to Cora."

"You're an adorable child / Flattered to be compared," he wrote. "You have a wonderful smile / I just wish I had your hair."

"It's not every day Woody Harrelson [sic] writes your daughter a poem," Mulvenna tweeted after her initial post went viral.

And then: "Cora says, thank you all so much for the likes and retweets and also that she doesn't always look like Woody Harreslon, it's just that when she does...she really really does."