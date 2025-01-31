Moe's Southwest Grill reduces pricing in Pittsburgh area to celebrate 20-year anniversary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Moe's Southwest Grill a Mexican-style fast food franchise reduced prices in the Pittsburgh area for its 20th anniversary.

"We were just two local guys in our 20s when we bet everything we had to open that first location in Cranberry," said Mike Geiger a local Moe's franchisee.

Local franchisees Mike Geiger and John Laquinta opened the first Moe's location in Cranberry Twp. in 2005. Together they now operate ten locations in the Pittsburgh region and two locations in Erie.

Moe's menu items will have former throwback prices. Every Thursday in February, Moe's will offer its signature burrito "The Homewrecker" at the original 2005 price of $6.29 that comes with its complementary chips and salsa.

This spring the team will launch a food truck known as Moe's Queso Takeover as a thank you to Pittsburgh.

"We have ordered over 100,000 custom paper serving trays that the truck will use in 2025 to thank guests with some queso love all over the Pittsburgh region," said Laquinta.

Throughout all of 2025 the team will launch special promotions.

"To look back and know how many lives we have been able to impact, how many community projects we have helped bring to fruition, and to have served tens of millions of guests during those 20 years, we are truly humbled," said Geiger.