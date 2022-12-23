MLB cuts Trevor Bauer's suspension to 194 games; reinstated to Dodgers roster

Major League Baseball's independent arbitrator reinstates Trevor Bauer, effective immediately, placing him back on the Dodgers big league roster.

His two-year suspension, worth 324 games, was reduced to 194 games, making him eligible for immediate reinstatement on Thursday. Now, the team's front office must determine whether they will pay him or release him.

"We have just been informed of the arbitrator's ruling and will comment as soon as practical," the team tweeted after the news broke.

Bauer was suspended in April for allegations of sexual assault. His two-year suspension is the longest ever doled out by MLB's administration. The allegations were first made in July 2021, after a San Diego woman came forward to accuse Bauer of violent sexual encounters.

"While we believe a longer suspension was warranted, MLB will abide by the neutral arbitrator's decision, which upholds baseball's longest-ever active player suspension for sexual assault or domestic violence," MLB said in a statement. "We understand this process was difficult for the witnesses involved and we thank them for their participation."

He has thus far continued to maintained that all of the interactions between he and the alleged victim were consensual.

"In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league's domestic violence & sexual assault policy," Bauer tweeted after the suspension was announced in April. "I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings."

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office declined to pursue charges in the case back in February. Bauer has since filed a defamation lawsuit against his accuser in federal court. The lawsuit also sued online sports media productions The Athletic and Deadspin, as well as journalist Molly Knight.

Several months later, the victim sued Bauer in a counterclaim, which alleges that aBauer punched and choked her on two separate occasions during sex in 2021.

He missed the final 144 games of the 2022 season, and is still slated to miss the first 50 games of the 2023 campaign — all without pay.

The Dodgers will have to decide whether to keep Bauer on their roster or cut him, at which point they would be responsible for the remaining money on the $102 million deal they signed him to in 2021. It is estimated that the suspension has cost him nearly $60 million of that contract.

His suspension was reduced after the MLB Player's Association filed a grievance on his behalf.

He is eligible for return to the field on May 23 next year.

Bauer won the National League Cy Young Award in the shortened-2020 season with the Cincinnati Reds before the Dodgers signed him to the three-year contract.