Mister Rogers Neighborhood Sweater Drive kicks off at Children's Museum

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mister Rogers Neighborhood Sweater Drive kicked off at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh on Thursday with special guest Miss Elaina from "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood."

It's the 25th anniversary of the sweater drive, which is inspired by Fred Rogers to teach kids how they can help people in their community stay warm in the winter.

"Just as Mister Rogers would come into his space and put on a cozy sweater and teach kids wonderful lessons about being kind, we love to connect with the sweater drive in the community and have people donate their new and gently used sweaters to those who might need it and be kind to those in the community as well," Suzanne McCaffrey with the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh said.

You can donate anytime through Dec. 20 in the bin right outside the entrance to the museum. There are also some satellite locations in Oakland and the South Hills.

The museum wants more companies to be satellite locations, so if you're interested, you can find details on that and the drive online.