Police search for suspect in death of Venango County woman who went missing on daily walk

OIL CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - An intense search is underway for the person who killed an older woman in Venango County.

Marcy Nellis left her home on Sunday afternoon to take her daily walk on the local bike trail. When she didn't return, a massive search effort ensued.

Police said this is very much an active investigation. While initially they were uncertain just how Marcy Nellis died, following an autopsy, they say her death has been ruled a homicide.

If you live in Oil City, chances are you've walked or biked the Oil City Trail. The two-mile pathway runs along the Allegheny River and Oil Creek and is where many Oil City residents go for exercise. Marcy Nellis is one of those.

Sunday afternoon around 3:30, police say she left her home for a walk and never returned.

"Everyone says it'll never happen here until it does and it did," said Bill Weller with the Allegheny Valley Trails Association.

Police say when Nellis was reported missing by her family, a massive search and rescue effort followed with a helicopter, drones with night vision, boats and search dogs. Police say that a 12-hour search turned up nothing.

It wasn't until the next morning when Nellis' body was found near a stretch of the trail off Osborne Street just minutes away from her home.

When news hit this small town, trail president Bill Weller says fear has set in.

"Because it's ongoing, they've released nothing. Until they know, we won't know," Weller said.

While information as to what exactly happened to Nellis is limited, police on Friday said they have no suspects at this time but urge people to use caution when on the trail.

"For years, we've always stressed to women, especially that if you're going to be on the trail, take someone with you. Don't go run or walk alone. There's always safety in numbers," Weller said.

"Always pay attention to your surroundings and know what's going on around you."

Police ask anyone with information concerning suspicious activity in the bike trail area to give them a call.