Venango County officials urge caution on trails after missing woman found dead

OIL CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - Venango County officials are warning people to be cautious when using trails in the community while the death of a missing woman is being treated as a homicide.

The body was found in Oil City early Monday morning near the bike trail, the district attorney, coroner and police chief said in a joint statement. After an autopsy on Wednesday, officials said the investigation was upgraded to a homicide.

Officials said they wouldn't be releasing any more information about the cause and manner of death. While the victim's family has been notified, officials didn't release her identity.

No suspects are in custody.

"Because of the nature of this investigation, the public is advised to use caution when utilizing trails in our community at this time," the joint statement said.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity around the bike trail is asked to call 814-678-3080.