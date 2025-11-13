Miner caught in flooding found dead in West Virginia after dayslong search, governor says

The body of a miner missing since Saturday in a flooded West Virginia coal mine has been found, West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morissey announced Thursday morning. Morissey identified the man as Steve Lipscomb.

Crews discovered the miner's body just after 7:30 a.m. local time on Thursday, about an hour and a half after the water levels inside Nicholas County's Rolling Thunder Mine finally receded enough for them to safely enter and explore it, according to the governor.

"This morning's news is absolutely heartbreaking," Morissey and his wife said in a statement. "Denise and I are devastated to learn of the loss of Mr. Lipscomb, and we are praying for his family, friends, and co-workers during this difficult time."

Mining company Alpha Metallurgical Resources said Lipscomb, 42, was from Elkview, West Virginia. The foreman was working alongside a 17-person crew when he became trapped Saturday afternoon inside the mine.

"During routine operations, a crew in the underground mine encountered a sudden and substantial inflow of water," Alpha, the mining company, said in a statement Thursday.

The crew struck a pocket of water, causing water to rush in, Nicholas County Commissioner Garret Cole previously said. Officials said they believe Lipscomb prioritized helping his fellow miners escape the flooding when it started, and eventually became trapped himself.

"He was last seen attempting to ensure his crew made it out safely," Alpha said.

He was believed to be about three-quarters of a mile into the complex, triggering a massive search and rescue effort. All of the other miners were accounted for in the aftermath of the incident.

Crews worked "around the clock" in 12-hour shifts during the search, Morissey said. They pumped enormous amounts of water out of the mining complex and simultaneously drilled down into the tunnels in hopes of reaching Lipscomb, according to officials. By Tuesday, the governor said crews were pumping water out of the complex at a rate of about 6,000 gallons per minute, after officials reported that millions of gallons had already been removed in the wake of the flood.

Morissey on Thursday praised the crews who he said worked "tirelessly" to search for Lipscomb.

"Their commitment and professionalism have been unwavering throughout the operation," he said.

Dive teams previously searched for Lipscomb inside the mine multiple times, but the sheer volume of flooding meant investigations on foot were difficult or impossible, and some of the tunnels could not be accessed, Cole said.

"Our hearts are broken," said Andy Eidson, chief executive officer at Alpha Metallurgical Resources.

"Steve joined our company in 2006 and was a dedicated employee, respected leader and friend to many," Eidson said in a statement. "His actions to ensure the safety of his crew members were heroic. On behalf of the entire organization, we extend our prayers and deepest sympathies to his wife, two children and all who knew and cared for him."