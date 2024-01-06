'I felt so whole and complete': After hourslong search for missing teen with Down syndrome, community volunteer thrilled to safely locate her

After hourslong search for missing teen with Down syndrome, community volunteer thrilled to safely l

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a desperate search for a missing teenager with Down syndrome, more than 24 hours later, a community volunteer found 17-year-old Kayla Durler.

KDKA-TV spoke with the woman who found her safe and sound.

"I felt so whole and complete. I just had this feeling as I was going through the day like, even when I started, 'I'm going to find her.' I was very determined," said community volunteer Rebecca Bykoski.

Over 100 volunteers set out early Sunday morning with Jamie's Dream Team, determined to find the missing teen.

"I was nearing the point where I was starting to feel defeated, and I was getting upset about it. Then, I came here and looked across the street and saw her in front of the DK Pittsburgh Sports store."

"[We] got handed some flyers, and there were several others there, and it was kind of which neighborhood do you want to take.

From Pitt to Oakmont, Duquesne, and Downtown, community members hit the streets, passing out more than 1,000 flyers in hopes of finding her.

"I know downtown very well and just felt I'd be able to find the nooks and crannies where she might be tucked away or hidden, hiding."

The missing teen has Down syndrome and went missing after a bus she was on dropped her off at school, even though it was closed for the day. As police worked to retrace her steps, surveillance caught her for the last time, getting off a PRT bus on Stanwix Street at 10:15 Friday morning.

Bykoski was one of the volunteers and felt committed to finding her.

"I'm very experienced working with people with disabilities, and felt that I might know things that might be able to help find her more."

Hours into the search, it wasn't until Bykoski was on Fifth Avenue that she spotted Kayla across the street.

"As soon as I found her, I ran across the street and up to her. I was very excited. Didn't want to freak her out with my excitement but asked, 'Kayla, are you ok?' I said, 'Kayla, we've been looking for you. Are you ok?'

She says Kayla was safe and wasn't afraid but had just one request: a hot coffee with cream and sugar.

"What's most important is that she got back, and it's the community who did it, which is the most beautiful thing."

Police said she was evaluated by medics and appeared to be safe and healthy.